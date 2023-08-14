On August 18, Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will host an online talk about small ornamental trees that residents can plant both in their front and back yards when space is an issue in an issue.
"Trees for Small Landscapes" is the sixth class in "Landscape Success", an eight-class online program. The 90-minute class will begin at 2 p.m. and is free, but registration is required.
The program is offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Fort Bend County, along with the Master Gardeners. The last two classes in the program will be "Fall is for Planting" on September 15 and "Winter Protection" on November. 17.
Visit fbmg.org/landscape-success-2023 for more information and to register. For questions and information, contact Brandy Rader at 281-342-3034 or brandy.rader@ag.tamu.edu.
