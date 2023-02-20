Lucas Leal, a lifelong resident of Meadows Place, was looking for a final service project to complete his requirements to become an Eagle Scout.
The 18-year-old Dulles High School senior saw that many of the U.S. flags hanging outside homes his community were frayed or torn. As a patriotic young man, he decided the best thing he could do was assemble a box for people to drop off their old flags so the could be retired in the proper manner.
"To me, the flag has always represented freedom, the freedoms we have in this country," he said.
Leal has been involved in Scouting for many years, first as a Cub Scout and steadily moving up the ranks. At first, he said, he didn't set his sights on becoming an Eagle Scout, but as he learned new skills and earned more merit badges, the ambition gradually took hold.
He had earned the required Eagle-level merit badges, such as camping, wilderness survival. and swimming, but deciding on a final service project had stumped him a bit. After searching on the internet, the idea of a flag retirement box seemed to be the perfect idea.
He sent off for a kit box, and on January 14, he and several of his friends spent about five-and-a-half hours painstakingly assembling the box in front of City Hall. An extremely sped-up video of the full assembly process can be found on the city's website at cityofmeadowsplace.org/city-hall-flag-retirement-drop-box.
Since the, residents have been steadily dropping off their old and fraying flags. At last county, Leal said, he had collected about 200 flags.
Leal and other members of Boy Scout Troop 1116 plan to hold an official retirement ceremony of the flags on Memorial Day. The ceremony involves disassembling the flags stripe by strip and explaining out loud which each of the colors represent. According to the website of the American Legion, white stands for purity and innocence, red stands for hardiness and valor, and blue stands for vigilance, perseverance, and justice.
Leal said with his requirements fulfilled, all that remains is for a local committee of the Boy Scouts of America to sign off on his official paperwork for him to be an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the program and one that is highly honored throughout one's life.
Aside from Scouting, Leal plays for the Dulles Vikings baseball time. He is currently applying for colleges, including the University of Houston, while also hoping he might be scouted for a baseball scholarship.
