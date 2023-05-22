Memorial Day events to be held during extended weekend

Memorial Day, the national holiday that honors U.S. service members who have died while in active service, will be observed on Monday, May 29. In Fort Bend County, there will be two opportunities for the public to pay homage during the extended Memorial Day weekend.
On Sunday, May 28, beginning at 7:30 p.m., the area Exchange Clubs of the Texas Louisiana Gulf Coast District will host "A Night to Remember" at Sugar Land Town Square. The family-friendly event will feature music from a Grammy Award-winning duo, as well as the Fort Bend Brass, dance performances, speeches from veterans. For more information, visit sugarlandtownsquare.com.
On Monday, May 29, the city of Sugar Land will host its annual ceremony at Sugar Land Memorial Park, 5300 University Blvd., beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
The event will include a military vehicle exhibit presented by the Sixth Cavalry Historical Association, food trucks, a lemonade stand and other military-associated vendor booths. At 11 a.m., a formal tribute will follow with words of remembrance by local dignitaries. The ceremony presenter and emcee will be retired Brigadier Gen. Dave Van Kleeck. He will be joined by guest speaker and Marine Corps combat veteran Brandon Harris.
The program will continue the community tradition of acknowledging the names of veterans engraved inside the walls of the Remembrance Tower at Sugar Land Memorial Park, and patriotic music tributes will be performed. The Houston Commemorative Air Force will perform a military flyover, and there will be a 21-gun salute. The ceremony will close with a traditional flag observance led by local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops at noon.
Additionally, there will be a patriotic coloring station for children, and food trucks will be onsite with items available for purchase. Limited handicap and public parking will be available onsite. Attendees are strongly encouraged to use parking and shuttle services available at Brazos River Park. Complimentary shuttle services will run continuously from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.SugarLandTX.gov/SpecialEvents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.