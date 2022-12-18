Sugar Land Town Square hosted a Menorah Lighting ceremony on Sunday to mark the first night of Hanukkah. The event, spearheaded by Chabad of Sugar Land, included music and other entertainment, games, face-painting and more.
Menorah Lighting at Sugar Land Town Square
- By Ken Fountain
Ken Fountain
