Mission Bend library to host program for beginning birders

With the diverse ecological systems that are represented in Texas, the state has become known for the unparalleled bird-watching opportunities that can be found in the different areas of the state. Because birding is easy for all ages to enjoy, it is a popular family activity that can lead to a lifelong hobby.
Fort Bend County Libraries will present an introductory program about bird-watching in Texas, “Backyard Birds: Creating a Healthy Habitat,” on Saturday, July 22, from 2-4 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the Mission Bend Branch Library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County.
In this program, Shannon Westveer from the Coastal Prairie Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists will discuss the wide variety of birds that can be found in the Upper Texas Gulf Coast, and how to identify and classify the birds. She will also discuss ways to attract, protect, and conserve birds as they coexist in more human-dominated landscapes.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900) or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.