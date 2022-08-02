Missouri City is moving forward with a plan to improve a walking and jogging trail at Hunters Glen Park using federal coronavirus funding.
The city council last month signed off on a $225,000 contract with Rosenberg-based Bass Construction to convert .61 miles of trail from granite to concrete, according to council documents.
City officials had initially planned to begin work on the project in June, but federal funding didn’t arrive in time, according to city leaders.
The city will be reimbursed via community development block grants, according to the city.
Residents in recent weeks have spoken out in favor of the project, which is at a park near a controversial gas station project.
The city recently announced the gas station project would move forward because city leaders have limited power to stop it.
Residents living near the site have spoken out against the project for months, arguing it would cause environmental problems and decrease home values.
Despite the opposition, city officials have said the project meets all of the city’s regulations.
If constructed, the business would be the fourth gas station within a mile’s radius, and would also cause safety concerns for children playing at the nearby Hunters Glen Park, among other issues, according to a petition against the project.
