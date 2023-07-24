When Nikki Hutchinson saw the young, masked children getting off of the school bus in the afternoons in her Missouri City neighborhood in 2021, she felt a sense of despair.
At the time, the worst of the COVID-19 threat seemed to have passed for adults when the first vaccines became available. But children ages 5 to 11 would not be approved to receive the vaccine until the end of 2021. COVID was tough enough on adults, she said.
“But no one thought about how the kids felt. They had their masks on and they looked so confused, like they were trying to understand,” she said of the experience. Seeing how children were affected by the pandemic in person drove Hutchinson to want to do something to help.
So, in 2021, she wrote a children’s book called Mary Meets Covid, while on vacation in Bainbridge Island, Washington during the end-of-year holidays. The book, published in 2023, follows a young, elementary school-aged girl named Mary, who goes back to the classroom learning during the pandemic. When she first walks into the classroom, she sees plastic barriers everywhere and bottles of hand sanitizer on the desks. Mary is worried about all that she sees. But with the help of a sympathetic teacher and her classmates, she soon learns they will get through the situations if they work together as a team.
Hutchinson, a former IV pharmacy technician who now works remotely for a health insurance company, said she hopes the book will help children understand more about the pandemic and let them know that it’s okay to be confused.
“It was a strain on me, and I could only imagine what it must have been like for kids who couldn’t go outside or play with friends," she said.
Huchinson, who grew up in Missouri City, attended Sartartia Middle School and Elkins High School. Today, she has three dogs she adores, and has plans to write other books. Once she completes her associate’s degree in health science, Hutchinson says she may go for a doctorate in psychology or education.
The biggest lesson she hopes kids can take away from the book, though, is to never take life for granted. “Cherish those moments while you can. People can sometimes go years without speaking. I want to teach young people to not be so quick to judge,” Hutchinson said.
Mary Meets Covid is available for purchase online.
