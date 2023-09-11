Missouri City Green offers backyard composting workshop on Sept. 16

Missouri City Green, in partnership with Fort Bend Master Gardeners and Missouri City Parks and Recreation, will present a special workshop on "Backyard Composting" on Saturday, September 16, from 9-11 a.m. at the Missouri City Recreation & Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Drive.
Participants will learn how to create a simple backyard composting system where yard clippings and vegetable scraps are turned into fertile compost.
The workshop will be taught by a certified Fort Bend Master Gardener Composting Specialist and open to everyone. The cost is $40 per registrant which includes one 65-gallon compost bin to take home. Accompanying family members may attend for free.
Pre-registration is required and the class is limited to 50 registrants. No registration will be taken on the day of the workshop. For more information to register, visit missouricitygreen.org/upcoming-events.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.