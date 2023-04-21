Missouri City Green to host Trash Free Texas cleanup on Saturday

On Saturday, April 22, Missouri City Green will host its Texas Trash-Off event, where volunteers will clean up trash at designated city parks.
The event will begin with check-in from 8-9 a.m at the Missouri City Community Center, 1522 Texas Parkway. Supplies, including trash bags, grabbers and gloves, will be provided. Volunteers are asked to bring their own refillable water bottles.
Cleanups will go from 9-11 a.m., followed by a pizza party and awards ceremony at the community center from 11:11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration is closed, but people can register in person from 8-9 a.m.
To learn more and download a copy of the required waiver form, visit missouricitygreen.org.
