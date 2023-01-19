The Missouri City Branch Library will present renowned local artist, sculptor, and author C. Anthony “Tony” Sherman on Saturday, February 4, from 1-2 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, 1530 Texas Parkway.
Sherman will talk about his artwork, sculptures, and books, as well his inspiration behind them and how he fulfilled his creative purpose in life through the arts. Examples of his visual art will be on display, and his books will be available for sale and signing.
Born in Crockett, Texas, Sherman grew up in Houston and now resides in Missouri City. In 1994, he was chosen as one of 24 students from around the world to study portrait sculpture in Passavant, France, at the famous Vaugel Sculpture Studio. He has created many portraits, statues, and busts of prominent Americans, including Martin Luther King, Jr., Phillis Wheatley, Lauren Anderson, Rev. William Lawson, and Rev. James Dixon.
Sherman’s dedication to preserving the historical culture of African Americans has led him to conduct extensive research on and write about the black American cowboy. He has written and published six novels, with two more in the works. His novel, The Promise at Koonville: A Fictional Tale of a Promise That Could Not Be Broken, is in the process of being made into a movie.
Sherman was named a Houston Point of Light for distinguishing himself as a nationally known artist, writer, lecturer, and sculptor. Appointed by former Texas Governor George W. Bush to the Texas Commission on the Arts in 1997, Sherman was one of the first African-American artists to be named to that position, which he served for six years.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Missouri City Branch Library (281-238-2100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
