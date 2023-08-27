Missouri City library to host workshop on exploring emotions through painting

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Missouri City Branch Library will present a special art class for adults, “Feeling Blue, Painting Red: Unlocking Emotions Through Paint,” on Saturday, September 2, from 2-3:30 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, 1530 Texas Parkway.
In this workshop, watercolor artist Katie Steck incorporates her love of art with elements from her master’s degree in clinical psychology. Attendees will learn the basics of watercolor painting and get tips on regulating one’s emotions while exploring and painting one’s emotional landscapes.
Steck holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology and works in somatosensory research and has always had a love for art. She combines mindfulness techniques with watercolor to explore the self and create something joyful. She volunteers for the Watercolor Art Society – Houston.
Examples of Steck’s art will be on display throughout the library.
Materials and refreshments for this program are made possible by the support of the Friends of the Missouri City Branch Library. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the library.
The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Missouri City Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-238-2100, or by visiting the library.
