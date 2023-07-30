Missouri City library to present program on avoiding scams on Aug. 4

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Missouri City Branch Library will present “Savvy Seniors Scam Prevention” – a program in the Active Adult series for older adults and their family members -- on Friday, August 4, from 2-3 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1530 Texas Parkway.
Erica Knighton, from the Prairie View A&M Extension Office in Fort Bend County, will talk about the ways con artists use the Internet, cell phones, and email to target unsuspecting victims. Learn about some of the most common scams, as well as the psychology behind the most effective scams.
Those attending will get tips on ways to protect themselves and their family members from becoming the next victim.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Missouri City Branch Library (281-238-2100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
