R'Bonney Gabriel

R'Bonney Gabriel, center, is pictured with Quail Valley Middle School KICKSTART instructor Dana Pettiway and Language Arts teacher Alma Diaz-Wu during a visit to Quail Valley Middle School in November. Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans on Saturday.

 Fort Bend Star file photo by Ken Fountain

Missouri City native R'Bonney Gabriel was named Miss Universe Saturday night at the pageant held in New Orleans. Last year Gabriel became the first Filipino-American to be named Miss USA.

According to a report from CNN, Gabriel won over runners-up Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela and Andreína Martínez from the Dominican Republic.

"In the final question and answer segment of the competition, the Top 3 contenders were asked how they would work to demonstrate Miss Universe as an empowering and progressive organization if they won the title," reports CNN.
 
"Gabriel said she would use the platform to be a 'transformational leader' and emphasized her passion as a force for good in the fashion industry by cutting down on pollution and using recycled materials in making clothing pieces," the network reports.
 
"'I teach sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference,' Gabriel said, according to the network.

"We all have something special and when we plant those seeds for other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change," she said. Read the full CNN report here.

Gabriel grew up in Missouri City and attended Lake Olympia Middle School and Elkins High School. In December, she paid a visit in November to Quail Valley Middle School to give a talk about pursuing dreams to the school's eighth-grade girls.

"I'm a Mo City girl, y'all," Gabriel said in her best Texas twang, to the appreciative screams of the students during a special assembly in the school's cafeteria, which doubles as an auditorium, as reported in a story by the Fort Bend Star  .

Gabriel, now 28, got a late start in the beauty pageant world, entering the Miss Kemah competition in 2020, where she placed among the top five runners-up. After a previous attempt, she won the title of Miss Texas USA last October before going on to became Miss USA in Las Vegas in November.

Gabriel works at the Houston-based design house Magpies & Peacocks, which specializes in using up-cycled and recycled materials. Gabriel has also pursued a modeling career, and was recently featured in a photo shoot for Vogue magazine.

