Missouri City native R'Bonney Gabriel was named Miss Universe Saturday night at the pageant held in New Orleans. Last year Gabriel became the first Filipino-American to be named Miss USA.
According to a report from CNN, Gabriel won over runners-up Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela and Andreína Martínez from the Dominican Republic.
"We all have something special and when we plant those seeds for other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change," she said. Read the full CNN report here.
Gabriel grew up in Missouri City and attended Lake Olympia Middle School and Elkins High School. In December, she paid a visit in November to Quail Valley Middle School to give a talk about pursuing dreams to the school's eighth-grade girls.
"I'm a Mo City girl, y'all," Gabriel said in her best Texas twang, to the appreciative screams of the students during a special assembly in the school's cafeteria, which doubles as an auditorium, as reported in a story by the Fort Bend Star .
Gabriel, now 28, got a late start in the beauty pageant world, entering the Miss Kemah competition in 2020, where she placed among the top five runners-up. After a previous attempt, she won the title of Miss Texas USA last October before going on to became Miss USA in Las Vegas in November.
Gabriel works at the Houston-based design house Magpies & Peacocks, which specializes in using up-cycled and recycled materials. Gabriel has also pursued a modeling career, and was recently featured in a photo shoot for Vogue magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.