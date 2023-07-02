When Jerre Ferns speaks of what the special, adaptive recreational classes at Missouri City Parks and Recreation Department have meant to her and her young granddaughter CeCe, she gets a bit misty-eyed.
“I’m so grateful for this program. I’ve never seen one like it,” said Ferns, who asked that her granddaughter’s last name not be used, of the specialized programs for autistic and sensory sensitive people offered by Missouri City.
Ferns, who attends class with 12-year-old CeCe, has been bringing her granddaughter to the special sports camp and classes since 2021. CeCe, who is on the autism spectrum and non-verbal, also has an intellectual disability, Ferns said. The youngster, who loves music, especially enjoys the drum circle and rhythm class, where people with autism and other disabilities take turns singing and playing drums.
“With the skills she’s acquiring, it can help her move into Special Olympics soon because of the programs here,” Ferns said.
The adaptive program is the only one of its kind offered by a Parks and Recreation agency in the state of Texas. As a result of the program, the Missouri City Parks and Recreation Department has now achieved the Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation. The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awarded the city with the honor in June.
This recognition signifies the department’s commitment to building inclusive spaces and programs for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families, according to information received from the city. The team completed autism-specific training and certification to better understand and welcome these community members, said Allison Vickery, a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Therapist with the Missouri City Parks and Recreation Department.
“But I know others will follow. We are starting to spread awareness,” she said.
The specialized training involved how to adapt activities, such as a sports camp, which includes archery, soccer, bocce ball, and kayaking, Vickery said.
“We adapt the activity to the individual’s need. We meet her where she is. This may involve extra prompts, using headphones, or giving special instructions before they participate. I figure out what would help them the most,” Vickery said.
If the person does archery and is of limited strength, there is equipment to attach to the bow to help them with that, she said.
In an adaptive pickleball class, one participant stood next to a staff member for help. It’s not always just physical equipment, said Vickery, who adds that the same applies for a kayaking class. The class participants will pair up with a staff member, who offers extra help and encouragement.
“We figure out what would best help them succeed,” she said.
The idea for the adaptive program came from Assistant City Manager Jason Mangum, who sent Vickery an email about a similar program in another state and asked her to check it out.
The special program has also found a champion in Lynn Clouser, Missouri City City Council Member At-Large Position 2. Her 18-year-old son is on the autism spectrum.
“As a parent of a child with autism, I look forward to shining the light on programs we have for our families,” she said.
Clouser hopes to work with the Parks and Recreation Department to offer more adaptive programs.
“I’m excited to open the door to our families in Missouri City. It’s a very diverse area. And families know that it’s a safe place to come where the staff has been trained,” she said.
That safety is a thought echoed by Ferns. “It’s a very comfortable place, and it feels safe,” she said of the Parks and Recreation Department classes for her granddaughter.
For more information, visit missouricitytx.gov/1050/Adapted-Recreation.
