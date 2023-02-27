Missouri City pulled out the stops Saturday for its second annual Freedom Walk, a community walk from Community Park to the nearby Freedom Tree Park to celebrate the day enslaved people at the former Palmer Plantation were told they were free. The walk also served as a one of the culminating events of the city's celebration of Black History Month.
Hundreds of residents took advantageous of the warm, sunny weather to participate in the walk. Last year's inaugural walk was hampered by inclement weather. According to Mayor Robin Elackatt, this year's event drew about twice as many participants.
Led by the Houston-based Drumatix drum ensemble and members of City Council, the procession of people of all ages and ethnicities made their way through the quiet suburban streets, along the way passing signs displaying photographs of prominent African-Americans throughout history.
At Freedom Tree Park, artist Charis Kelley carefully painted a picture of the namesake tree. The park is soon to undergo a massive renovation and expansion.
As people gathered at the park's wooden deck, At-Large Position 2 Councilwoman Lynn Clouser kicked off the official festivities surrounding by young members of the Missouri City-Sugar Land chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., an organization that works to improve the quality of life of children, particularly those of African-American descent.
At Clouser's prompting, the children told the crowd on whose behalf they were marching.
"Black history is American history, and it should be celebrated throughout the year, 365 days a year," Elackatt said in his own opening remarks. He noted that Missouri City has long celebrated its racial and cultural diveristy.
Leona D. Daniels performed a moving rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which has long been recognized at the unofficial Black National Anthem.
District B Councilman Jeffrey L. Boney gave what was billed as a "brief history" of the Palmer Plantation and the Freedom Tree, adding that "Black history isn't brief at all."
That was followed by a voice-and-dance performance by the Missouri City-based Nia's Daughters dance ensemble which recounted the long history of African-Americans.
Other speakers included Katherine Thomas, 30, the newly elected judge of the 184th District Court of Harris County, the youngest elected judge in that county's history, Texas Rep. Ron Reynolds, Tyra Jones-McCollum, president of the local Jack and Jill chapter, and Charity Carter, co-leader of Edison Arts Foundation, which was the main presenter of the city's Black History Month activities.
After the speeches, the participants made their way back to Community Park for several performances by local schoolchildren.
La Chanda Ricks attended the walk with her son Marcus and their 5-year old son, Marcus Jr., as members of the Jack and Jill organization. Marcus was said he was glad to learn some of the history.
"We're here in support of our city and this wonderful opportunity to celebrate Black History Month.
