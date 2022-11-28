City of Missouri City logo

The City of Missouri City will hold its 38th Annual Snowfest Parade and Snowfest 2022 on December 3. The parade will take place along Cartwright Road beginning at 9 a.m., featuring floats, dancers, marching bands, and more. The Snowfest itself will take place from 3-8 p.m. at the City of Missouri municipal complex, 1522 Texas Parkway. The event will feature a giant snow hill, carnival rides, a holiday market, pictures with Santa Claus, food, games, entertainment, the lighting of holiday tree and a fireworks show.

