The City of Missouri City will hold its 38th Annual Snowfest Parade and Snowfest 2022 on December 3. The parade will take place along Cartwright Road beginning at 9 a.m., featuring floats, dancers, marching bands, and more. The Snowfest itself will take place from 3-8 p.m. at the City of Missouri municipal complex, 1522 Texas Parkway. The event will feature a giant snow hill, carnival rides, a holiday market, pictures with Santa Claus, food, games, entertainment, the lighting of holiday tree and a fireworks show.
Missouri City Snowfest and Parade set for Dec. 3
- Staff Reports
Ken Fountain
