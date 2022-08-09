Missouri City council has taken the first steps in cracking down on illegal massage parlors operating in city limits, joining several other entities across the county doing so in recent months.
The council this month approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s zoning code that would make it easier for city leaders to revoke certificates of occupancy.
The new regulations would place additional requirements on massage businesses, such as prohibiting on-site ATMs and requiring that they permit law enforcement at any time, according to the city.
The council must still vote a second time to finalize the changes.
The move comes several months after county commissioners approved new regulations aimed at stopping illegal massage parlors that offer sexual services.
The effort has led local law enforcement agencies to group together.
