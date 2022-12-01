MONAT Gratitude has awarded Missouri City nonprofit Celebrating You Inc. a $10,000 grant as part of its $1 million pledge to close achievement gaps in underserved communities around the world, the organization announced in a press release. The grant will help the organization grow its Youth Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy Program in the Houston area.
"Celebrating You Inc’s mission is to ensure all youth reach their full potential by empowering, equipping, and preparing them to be successful, productive citizens in our global society," states the press release.
The grant is a result of MONAT Gratitude’s ongoing efforts to support new and existing initiatives in arts and culture, youth sports and recreation, and youth entrepreneurship, according to the press release. In total, MONAT Gratitude has invested more than $500,000 in youth education programs across the globe so far in 2022.
“Nonprofit organizations receiving grants from MONAT Gratitude are focused on enriching our youth with arts and culture, sports, entrepreneurship and recreation education because we’ve learned that extracurricular activities in these areas promote development of motor, language and social skills,” said MONAT Gratitude CEO Lu Urdaneta. “By supporting these programs, we hope to positively impact student outcomes in communities across the globe.”
MONAT Gratitude was founded in 2014 by MONAT Global, an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand.
Eligible nonprofits in the U.S., Canada and Europe can learn more and apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 through December 28 via the MONAT Gratitude’s grant page at monatgratitudegoal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.