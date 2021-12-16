An immersive entertainment concept has chosen Fort Bend County to open its first-ever brick and mortar location.
California-based Department of Wonder, a “pioneering location-based entertainment concept” that combines interactive theater with emerging technologies to create an immersive fantasy experience, is set to open its doors at Sugar Land Town Square in early 2022, according to a news release.
Inside the 10,000 square-foot facility, which will serve as an anchor to the under-renovation retail center, the release said customers will be given a light-gathering lantern and charged with solving puzzles and more using interactive displays and characters during their journey.
Department of Wonder’s opening of its flagship venue next year will coincide with the completion of significant streetscape improvements to Sugar Land Town Square, the release said, as it undergoes major upgrades to retail tenancy, event programming, and more.
“Our residents, Houstonians across the metro area, and travelers from far and wide will be amazed by this one-of-a-kind experience,” Sugar Land mayor Joe Zimmerman said. “…The talented team at Department of Wonder has put together something that will undoubtedly dazzle, entertain and inspire guests of all ages. We cannot wait for visitors to feast their eyes and their senses upon the concept’s multi-dimensional world of fantasy in just a few months’ time.”
