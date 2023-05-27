'Orion' helps kick off Fort Bend County Libraries Summer Reading Challenge in June

Fort Bend County Libraries will welcome the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ mascot, Orion, who will help launch FBCL’s annual Summer Reading Challenge at several locations in June.
Families with children of all ages will have an opportunity to meet Orion, take photos, hear about the Sugar Land Space Cowboys minor league baseball team, and sign up for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge!
“Meet & Greet” events will take place at the following locations:
· June 8 – 3:00-4:00 pm – Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road)
· June 12 – 2:30-3:15 pm – University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land)
· June 21 – 2:00-3:00 pm – Albert George Branch Library (9230 Gene Street, Needville)
FBCL’s annual Summer Reading Challenge encourages reading among children from birth and up, as well as teens and adults. “All Together Now” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. Readers of all ages can earn rewards based on the number of books they read or time they spend reading, and children can participate in a variety of fun and exciting programs at the libraries in June and July.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or the branch libraries.
