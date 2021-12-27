The pilot of a small cargo plane and a paraglider were killed last week after the two collided near Fulshear, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
A single-engine Cessna 208 cargo plane crashed just south of Fulshear around 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 21, FAA spokesperson Elizabeth Cory said, after colliding with a paraglider in midair.
The pilot of the cargo plane, who was the only one on board, was killed as a result of the collision according to the agency. The paraglider was also killed, according to Sgt. Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The FAA said the cargo plane, which is operated by Addison-based Martinaire Aviation, was en route from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Victoria Regional Airport at the time of the collision with the paraglider.
The agency said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and will release updates as it progresses.
