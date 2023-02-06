African-American sculptor, artist and author Tony Sherman, a longtime mainstay of Fort Bend County, regaled a capacity audience at the Missouri City branch of Fort Bend County Libraries Saturday with tales of his life and career, particularly encouraging youngsters to pursue their own creativity.
Sherman's 1998 "The Protectors" sculpture graces the Missouri City police and fire department complex on Cartwright Road. His son, now an adult, was the model for the boy wearing a backpack in the piece.
His busts of four American Indian chiefs (inspired by the fact that his grandmother was half-Choctaw) and U.S. Army General William Tecumseh Sherman are on permanent display at the Missouri City library.
Sherman, 83, was born in Crockett, Texas. He described growing up during the Jim Crow era in the Houston area, and how some of those experiences inspired much of his art.
Sherman served in the U.S. Air Force, ultimately becoming the crew chief of a B-52 bomber. Among his many civilian endeavors after leaving the military, he owned his own insurance company in Houston.
But he said he got his start as an artist at the age of eight when his grandmother asked him to draw her a picture. Using the pictures in her large Bible for inspiration, Sherman drew a picture of Jesus Christ being baptized by John the Baptist, with a dove representing the Holy Spirit.
"This boy is going to be an artist," his impressed grandmother told his mother. It was the first inkling he had that he could create (or, in his way of thinking, "recreate".)
Sherman was inspired by the art and photographs he often saw in magazines like the Saturday Evening Post and LIFE, and the "Draw Me" ads for art correspondence schools that often appeared in them.
Sherman said his mother's constant reinforcement that he was going to be special helped him forge a creative path that has continued throughout his life. He majored in creative writing at Louisiana State University, minoring in art.
In the early 1990s, he had the opportunity to study art in Paris with a select group of students from around the world. After competing the program, the group vowed to remain in contact with each other and to create work that had a positive role in society.
Along with his sculpture and paintings, Sherman has written several books. One of them, titled The Promise of Koonville, is the fictionalized version of an incident from his own boyhood. While working at a fruit stand owned by a white man, he befriended the man's son. When some people, including another white friend of the son, objected to being served by a black child, the son defended him, initiating a lifelong friendship.
The book, which was published in 2015, has been optioned to be made into a film. Sherman said he is still in negotiations with the film producers, and expects that the completed film will be released in 2024.
Another book was inspired by a true story someone told him at a Missouri City doughnut shop about a modern-day hanging of a man in Mississippi. Still another book was inspired by a story he came across while he and his wife, who continued to work as FEMA inspectors, were in Philadelphia.
To Sherman, such examples of serendipity stem from his approach to living a creative life: if a person works to exude positive energy, they will be open to ideas and other things that help them create.
Sherman continues to create his art in a studio he built in his backyard.
Sherman's talk was part of the Fort Bend County Libraries effort to celebrate Black History Month. Learn more about those programs at fortbend.lib.tx.us.
