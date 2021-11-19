Sugar Land residents who want to have their stories of a veteran returning home turned into a work of art have the chance to submit their welcome-home stories until later this month.
The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation announced last Monday that the organization is accepting submissions from Sugar Land military families for the Welcome Home project through Nov. 29. Some of these submissions will be chosen to be made into a series of bronze statues in Memorial Park depicting loved ones welcoming home active service members, according to a news release from the foundation.
According to the news release, submissions – which are limited to families within city limits – should include information about the family’s welcome home story including the name, rank and branch of the service member, along with a photo of the welcome home experience.
To submit a story or donate to the cost of the $200,000 project, residents can visit the project page at sugarlandlegacy.org/welcome‐home‐at‐sugar‐land‐memorial‐park.
