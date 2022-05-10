Investigators are working to determine what might have caused a hydrogen fire at one of the Houston region’s biggest power plants in Fort Bend County that drew agencies from across the area to fight the blaze.
The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, Hazmat Response Unit and several fire departments at about 5 a.m. Monday responded to a report of a hydrogen fire at the W.A. Parish Generating Plant, 2500 YU Jones Road, in southeastern Fort Bend County, according to a news release from County Judge KP George’s office.
County officials hadn’t received any reports of injuries during the fire, according to the Monday morning news release.
Emergency responders early Monday received reports that flames were coming out of a building at the station and that the fire had knocked the unit offline, according to the release.
NRG Energy owns the plant and did not respond to a request for comment about the fire as of Monday afternoon.
Firefighters as of Monday afternoon had the fire under control, and crews were checking for hot spots and further extensions, according to the release. The cause of the fire was still undetermined.
The plant, which has smoke stacks that can be seen from as far away as Brazos Bend State Park some 17 miles away, has come under scrutiny in recent years both for its generating role to the Texas power grid as well as being one of the region’s biggest polluters.
The plant usually ranks in the top three power plants in the country in terms of sulfur emissions, and emits more carbon and sulfur dioxide than the rest of Fort Bend County combined, according to one Rice University researcher.
