Richmond homeowners could now qualify for a 1.5 percent, minimum $5,000 homestead exemption.
The city commission last month approved the new homestead exemption, according to a news release. The city already had a $6,000 exemption for residents over age 65, but hadn’t offered a homestead exemption, according to the release.
