Ridge Point High School senior Zion Alexander said community service has always been part of his family’s lifeblood. So when he got the chance to do it on his own, it came naturally.
"I’ve always been surrounded by it, my family and I would always be doing these things growing up,” he said. “So when I was able to get out and do it for things that I personally cared about and wanted to advocate for, it really inspired me.”
It appears that he has taken their mission to heart, and he recently received a national honor in recognition of his efforts to give back to the Fort Bend County and Houston-area communities.
On Feb. 1, U.S. District 22 Rep. Troy Nehls presented Alexander with both the gold certificate and bronze medal for the Youth Congressional Award, which is given to high school and college students between the ages of 14 and 24. Participants earn bronze, silver, and gold certificates and medals, with each level involving setting goals in four program areas – voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition/exploration – according to the award’s website.
"I was shocked when I first found out (I had gotten it)," Alexander said.
The honor is no small undertaking to earn. In order to get the gold certificate, students must have accrued at least 90 hours or six months of community service, 45 hours or six months of achieving goals in personal development/physical fitness, and have a three-day trip for their expedition portion of the program.
For the bronze medal, there must be at least 100 hours or seven months of community service, 50 hours or seven months for personal development/physical fitness, and a two-day/one-night trip for their expedition.
“Most of the things I do are local – I try to do stuff where I know it’s going directly to help people,” Alexander said.
The 17-year-old has led service programs at the local level for the Houston Food Bank, East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry and Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels as part of his volunteer service for the award. He has also served at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The March of Dimes, and MD Anderson Cancer Center, and taken part in Martin Luther King Day service projects.
For his exploration, he went to Africatown - a historic community in Mobile, Alabama that was home to some of the last survivors of the transatlantic slave trade in the United States in the 1860s, according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture.
"For me it’s always been a matter of being knowledgeable of the things I’ve been blessed with and have the privilege of having and being around, and seeing a discrepancy in the way other people live – even people in the same city as me," Alexander said of his desire to serve.
And though it is a massive undertaking because of the hours needed, Alexander said the efforts bring him joy. In particular, he said hands-on and personal projects are his favorite, because he can see the tangible impact the efforts have on those in need.
For example, Alexander previously collected and personally delivered hundreds of dollars’ worth of mittens, scarves and coats to Houston-based Heart of the Kids Social Services. Heart of the Kids is a nonprofit organization that places neglected, abandoned, and abused children up to 18 years old into foster homes.
"That means a lot to me, because I can see it actually going to the kids rather than having it be impersonal," he said. "I was able to see the impact that our actions had on those families."
Alexander has accomplished a lot in his life on the surface as he nears graduation, after which he hopes to attend Columbia University and study business administration and finance. He is vice president of the National Honor Society, a member of Ridge Point’s track and academic UIL teams, and vice president of competition for Ridge Point’s chapter of Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) – a national association of marketing students that encourages the development of business and leadership skills through academic conferences and competitions.
He is also Texas’ DECA District 3 president, leading DECA chapters from Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Matagorda, Waller, Wharton and parts of Harris County.
But all of that pales in comparison, he said, to his passion for service. And no matter where life takes him or whether an honor is at stake, he is dedicated to finding ways of serving others in need.
“I’ll always make it my mission to find ways to help the community that I’m a part of,” he said. “…I’ll still want to be able to help people.”
