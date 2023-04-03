Sugar Land Town Square was filled Saturday with the sights and sounds of robots, remote-controlled car battles, and people of all ages enjoying innovation of all kinds at the first-ever Innovation Spark Fest.
The event brought folks from all over the greater Houston region and beyond for a celebration of ideas and technology that was especially engaging for youngsters.
The featured event of the festival was a pitch competition, much like the one seen on such television programs such as "Shark Tank," in which teams of students from several Fort Bend ISD high schools pitched their ideas for products and services they created, all with a pro-social or environmental bent.
Before a team of judges comprised of several dignitaries, including Sugar Land City Councilwoman Suzanne Whatley, the teams gave their polished presentations in the manner of budding entrepreneurs.
Elsewhere, folks tinkered at tables on their remote-controlled robot cars to prepare for the three-ringed bot competition. Inside a large see-through plastic box, the combatants battled it out by crashing into each other, hoping to severely damage or at least disable their opponents.
Greg Clark and his daughter, Alyson, 10, came from Katy to participate. They have been competing with robot cars for a few months, and were undefeated in the several battles they had by Saturday afternoon.
"I like destruction, and I like working on robots," Alyson said.
In other parts of the plaza, booths featured representatives of several businesses offering goods and services related to technology and STEM fields, including companies that teach coding to young students, electronics gear, and others. Many children immersed themselves inside the MakerU, an old school bus repurposed as a makerspace by two retired schoolteachers from Spring.
Back on the main stage, after a couple of hours of pitches and the tallying by the judges, Team Evo, a group comprised entirely of girls, took first prize for their product, a set of flash-card style cards aligned around social, spiritual, intellectual and emotional dimensions. The cards are designed to give people useful suggestions on things they can do to elevate their sense of well-being.
The team won a $500 prize. Afterward, they spoke at length with a woman business owner about their product.
