Rogers to be awarded the 2023 Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award on Thursday

The Fort Bend County Historical Commission will present Claire G. Rogers, the recently retired director of the Fort Bend History Association, with the 2023 Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award at a ceremony on Thursday, March 30 at the Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth Street, Richmond.
A “Meet and Greet” event beginning at 5:30 pm will precede the award program with a reception to follow. Both the program and the reception are free of charge and open to the public.
The award, named for the late Bert E. Bleil, the former chair of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, has been presented annually by the Fort Bend County Historical Commission since 2009 to a person or organization for exceptional efforts and achievements in developing and promoting heritage tourism, promoting an awareness of and appreciation for historical preservation, the identification and protection of historic sites and features, and the preservation of historical and cultural resources in Fort Bend County.
Rogers, this year’s honoree, has worn many hats in her two-decade-long career sharing the stories that make up Fort Bend County’s history with the public. After earning a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Houston, she moved to Richmond in 1988 with her husband, Ron, where they raised their two children. Rogers volunteered at Lamar CISD and taught Community Bible Study.
The couple joined what was then called the Fort Bend County Museum Association. Rogers began volunteering at the Museum and was hired as its Education Coordinator in 2002. Rogers became the Museum Manager of the Fort Bend Museum in 2009 and served as the Executive Director of the Fort Bend County Museum Association, now known as the Fort Bend History Association, from 2014 to 2022. She has also served in several leadership roles with the Fort Bend County Historical Commission since 2009 and currently serves as its secretary.
