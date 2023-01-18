On Saturday, February 11, the Rosenberg Railroad Museum will hold the grand official opening of a new limited-time exhibition titled "Railroads and American Popular Music".
This exhibition is the first to be created by the Museum’s new curator, Jesse Otto, Ph.D., and is set to replace the Lionel Model Train Exhibit that has been in place since October.
The first three panels of this exhibition examine the various ways that railroads have shaped American popular music. The fourth panel tells the story of folk singer-songwriter Huddie Ledbetter's experience with railroads in Fort Bend County leading to the creation of the classic American song "Midnight Special". The final part of the exhibition consists of 16 small panels detailing the TV show Soul Train along with 15 railroad themed American songs.
Otto holds an MA in History from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and, in 2021, he earned a Ph.D. in American Studies from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. His graduate work focused on music industry history along with museum studies and historic preservation. He joined the Rosenberg Railorad Museum in August 2022.
The "Railroads and American Popular Music" exhibition will be on display until the end of October 2023. For more information, visit www.rosenbergRRmuseum.org/limited-time-exhibit. The museum is located at 1921 Avenue F, Rosenberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.