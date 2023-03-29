Rosenberg to host Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 1

The City of Rosenberg will host its Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Seabourne Creek Nature Park on Saturday, April 1 beginning at 10 a.m. The park is located at 3831 Hwy 36 S, Rosenberg.
Children ages 12 and younger should arrive in plenty of time to line up for the egg scramble where kids quickly collect as many of the more than 10,000 eggs as possible. The scramble is organized by age groups of 3 and under, 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. Children should be ready and at the scramble area for their age group by 9:55 a.m. New this year will be special “golden eggs” in each age group that can be redeemed for a prize!
When the egg hunt is over, there will be photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, yard games as well as a free snow cones compliments of Rosenberg National Little League.
For more information about the Easter Egg Hunt, visit the website at rosenbergtx.gov, call at 832-595-3520, or visit on social media @RosenbergTXGov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.