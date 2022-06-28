A Rosharon woman has been accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument before driving him to a Pearland emergency center, according to a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Jessenia Rubio, 23, of Rosharon, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the stabbing, according to court records. Her bond is set at $250,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies on June 9 responded to a call from a Pearland emergency center about a stabbing, according to the release.
Rubio is accused of transporting a 20-year-old man to the center after a dispute in Rosharon, according to the release.
The victim was transported to a hospital in Houston with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
