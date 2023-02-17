S.O.J.E.S. program to mark fifth anniversary of 'Sugar Land 95' discovery

On Saturday, February 18, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the Society of Justice & Equality for the People of Sugar Land will commemorate the fifth anniversary of the discovery of the "Sugar Land 95," victims of convict leasing whose remains were discovered during construction of a Sugar Land high school on February 19, 2018.
The keynote speaker will be Alex Lichtenstein, Ph.D., noted author on convict leasing and American Studies Chair at Indiana University, to speak about the impact of convict leasing in the south and in Sugar Land, Texas.
Additionally, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, who represents of the Texas 7th congressional district (which includes parts of Fort Bend County) will make a special presentation. Fort Bend Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy will speak about new educational opportunities in the county in 2023.
The free event will be held at Fort Bend County Libraries's University Library, 14010 University Blvd., adjacent to the UH Sugar Land campus.
