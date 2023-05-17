Second Annual AAPI Festival to be held May 20

On Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the Office of Fort Bend County Judge KP George will host Office the second Annual AAPI Festival, a celebration of Asian-American and Pacific Islander culture, at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 SH-36 Rosenberg.
This event, which is free and open to the public, aims to unite the community together through food, performances, history, art, and education.
The festival will feature a variety of activities and attractions, a raffle, and entertainment performances. Attendees will also have an opportunity to enjoy foods of assorted Asian cuisines provided by a variety of local vendors, including Kung Fu Tea, Opa Yummy, Bombay Grill, Bonsai Fusion Japanese Grill, and Kwality Ice Cream.
Dance performances will highlight the cultural heritage of the Vietnamese, Hawaiian, Korean, Indian, and Chinese communities. Additionally, attendees will be able to visit various booths representing organizations such as the Isabell Gu Foundation, Japanese American Society of Houston, Indus Art Center, the Office of Emergency Management, Fort Bend County Libraries, and more.
For more information, see the Facebook event.
