Senior Health and Safety Day to be held May 24

On Wednesday, May 24, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Bend Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service will host a Senior Health and Safety Day at the Fort Bend County Fair Grounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. The event will include resources that will help seniors to improve their quality of life.
The event is open to all individuals. Each year, the event provides health, wellness, and safety information to more than 200 seniors. Seniors will have the opportunity to receive a free health screening, learn about protecting their identity, and play Bingo to win prizes.
The service asks that those planning to bring groups contact the office to let them know. Questions can be directed to Victoria Zwahr at 281-342-3034. Find complete information at fortbend.agrilife.org.
