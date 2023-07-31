Sienna Branch library to host beginner's beekeeping program on Aug. 5

The Sienna Branch Library will present a program on “Basic Beekeeping” on Saturday, August 5, from 2-3 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd in Missouri City.
Danessa “Nes” Yaschuk, head beekeeper with SweetNes Honey, will talk about the life of the honeybee, pollination, and the importance of honeybees and other pollinators to the ecosystem. Learn about the structure and function of the hive, and hear how honey is harvested.
Yaschuk will also provide an overview of working with honeybees and what is involved in the keeping of bees and their colonies. She will discuss the supplies and equipment that are recommended for beekeeping. Discover different products that can be made from the hive.
An advanced beekeepeer, Yaschuk received her master's beekeeper certification from the University of Montana.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Sienna Branch Library (281-238-2900) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
