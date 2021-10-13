Sugar Land has named a new assistant fire chief to replace the recently-retired Javier Crespo, the city announced Wednesday.
Mark Campise, a longtime firefighter with the La Porte and Pearland fire departments, has been named the new assistant fire chief, according to a city news release. He started Monday.
Campise started as a volunteer firefighter for the La Porte Fire Department in 1998 before graduating from Sam Houston State University in 2002, the city said. He has most recently served with the Pearland Fire Department since 2007 as a battalion chief, shift commander and assistant chief before taking the job in Sugar Land.
During his 15-year career with PFD, Campise was responsible for all hazards response, budget management, leadership development, crew performance and more, according to the city. In Sugar Land, he will oversee response and training for fire suppression and emergency medical services and has been tasked with “expanding professional development, providing mentorship, developing future leaders and planning for leadership succession," according to a news release.
He has also served as an adjunct instructor at San Jacinto College, College of the Mainland and Wharton County Junior College. Campise attends the National Fire Academy as a student in the executive fire officer program and has started coursework toward a master’s degree at Sam Houston State, according to the city.
“He has a real passion for public service,” SLFD Fire Chief Doug Boeker said in the release. “This combined with his long track record of demonstrated leadership; ability to mentor and develop first-responders; and create a culture of high performance, innovation and teamwork will be a real asset to our Sugar Land family.”
