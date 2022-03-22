An officer with the Sugar Land Police Department is in serious but stable condition after his patrol car was struck by another vehicle as he provided aid to a crashed driver on State Highway 59 over the weekend, according to the department.
The officer involved was Ruben Munoz, who has been with SLPD for more than a year, according to Houston television station KPRC. There was also a woman taken to the hospital in critical condition and another man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to SLPD.
SLPD said officers were initially called to the scene of a single-car crash just before 2 a.m. Sunday, with the driver telling police he had hit some debris on the road and spun out. As Munoz stayed at the scene in his patrol car to block off the HOV lane while the driver’s car was hooked up to a tow truck, police said a pickup truck hit the patrol vehicle and knocked Munoz unconscious.
Shortly thereafter, SLPD said a woman driving a Jeep struck the pickup truck. Both Munoz and the woman were taken to the Houston Medical Center by Life Flight, SLPD spokesperson Doug Adolph said, while the driver of the pickup truck had non-life-threatening injuries.
Adolph said Munoz was in serious, but stable condition as of Monday afternoon.
“Many of our command staff and officers have been at the hospital to support him and his family,” Adolph said.
Adolph said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
