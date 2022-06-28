A Stafford woman is accused of shooting her husband in the stomach during an argument last week, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Michaela Juane Davis, 26, of Stafford, has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon causing significant bodily injury in connection to the shooting, according to Fort Bend County Court records. Her bond is set at $40,000, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies received a call about a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Stafford Springs Ave. about 4:35 p.m. on June 22, according to a news release.
A 24-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
