Last Wednesday, the Fort Bend Star's 5th annual Senior Expo brought hundreds to the Stafford Centre for the annual event offering seniors and their loved ones/caretakers with resources for their lives. There were vendors there to offer assistance with estate planning, retirement, financial planning, and more.
Starbucks at 1321 FM 1092 in Missouri City donated coffee for the event, while Jimmy John's at 3623 S. Main St. in Stafford provided nearly 600 boxed lunches for the expo.
We here at the Fort Bend Star would like to thank all of our vendors and those who helped make the event possible, and of course the community for helping to make it a success.
