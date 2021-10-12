An option for Fort Bend ISD students wanting to get real-world experience in the culinary arts is now reopen to the community.
According to a news release posted on FBISD’s website, The Grill at the Reese Center – FBISD’s student-run restaurant – was set to reopen to the Fort Bend community on Tuesday at the James Reese Career and Technical Center, 12300 University Blvd. in Sugar Land.
The news release said The Grill will feature inhouse, handmade dishes and a limited menu from Sugar Land-based Pepperoni’s First Colony, which is a business partner for the district’s work programs.
“The combination of locally-developed entrees and Pepperoni’s menu items will benefit both our customers and our culinary students,” FBISD Career and Technical Education Director Meredith Wattasek said in the release. “Customers get a variety of items from which to choose and our students gain real-world knowledge of working for a franchise.”
According to the release, community members will be able to get meals for dine-in and carry-out from 2:30-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information about The Grill and its menu, community members can visit www.fortbendisd.com/thegrill.
