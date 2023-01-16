On the day marking the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, more than 100 teenagers of many diverse faiths and backgrounds came together at Christ Church Sugar Land on Monday to participate in the MLK Day of Service sponsored by the Fort Bend Interfaith Community.
The annual event invites teenagers from the member faith communities of the FBIC, as well as anyone else who might be interested, to meet each other, learn about each others' respective faiths, and participate together in several service projects. Afterward, they share a lunch while having a guided discussion about differences and how to overcome them.
Monday's event had about 113 registered participants, but about 20 others came without pre-registering, said Valerie Tollman of the Thoreau Unitarian Universalist Congregation and one of the event organizers.
After signing in and sitting at tables in the church's spacious community center, the students watched two brief videos about the King's life and legacy. Next, they participated in an activity called Human Bingo, where they moved to different tables to ask each other questions about their lives and interests, what they liked about their own faiths, and what they liked about other people's faiths.
The students then heard from Pastor David Lee Sincere, Jr. of Fort Bend Transformation Church.
Sincere noted to the students that the date that King was assassinated, April 4, 1968, might seem like ancient history to them. But that date happened to be the very day he was born, he told them.
Referring to King's seminal "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington in 1963, Sincere told the youngsters that they could "actually actualize the dream. We're depending on you on to lead the way."
"We must invest in you," Sincere said, speaking on behalf of the older generation. "You have the power to change our society and make America a better place. You have it in you to make the world a better place."
Next, the students divided into several large groups to split off and take part in service projects, each held in a different room and sponsored by a different faith community.
Those projects included packing up sack lunches for unhoused people served at Fort Bend Family Promise and and at other locations (sponsored by Hindus of Greater Houston); putting together "Manna Bags" containing toiletries and other items that can be passed out to people in need (Christ Church Sugar Land); making "plarn," or plastic yarn, out of plastic bags to be used by people in impoverished circumstances in Uganda (Horizon Baptist Church); creating toys out of various materials for animals at the Fort Bend County, Rosenberg and Missouri City animal shelters (Thoreau Unitarian Universalist Congregation); putting together hygiene packets and decorating bags for the Lunches of Love program serving underprivileged students in Fort Bend ISD and Lamar CISD (Maryam Islamic Center ISGH and Congreation Beth El); and constructing wooden bed frames for use by children being served by Children's Protective Services.
As the students went about their tasks, they watched earnestly as volunteers showed them what to do while also chatting excitedly to their friends, old and new.
