The Sugar Land Animal Shelter will hold its inaugural PAWp Up Shop on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The free event will be held at the shelter, 101B Gillingham Lane.
"We welcome attendees from all over to shop, play, learn and connect over our shared goals of improving the quality of life for shelter animals," the shelter says in a press release.
The event will include relay races, a "pup strut," low-cost microchipping for pets, and tours of the shelter. Dogs are welcome, but they must be leashed and up-to-date on their vaccinations.
Parking will be available across the street in the Schlumberger parking lot at 210 Schlumberger Drive.
Learn more at the website or Facebook event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.