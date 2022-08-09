Crews will soon begin work on a $1.06 million project to bring more improvements to Brazos River Park, according to the city of Sugar Land.
Work is set to begin later this month on the six-month project, which will see crews construct a pavilion, more trails and landscaping, according to a news release.
“This project delivers on what our community told us is important,” said Joe Chesser, director of parks for the city of Sugar Land.
Plans for the project have been around ever since Sugar Land voters in 2013 approved two of three bond referendums for parks totaling $31.5 million, according to a Houston Chronicle article from the time.
As part of those propositions, city leaders planned to develop about 128 acres of park along the Brazos River with a nearby festival site and a connecting network of about 10 miles of trails, according to the city.
But the final phase of the Brazos River Park improvements didn’t happen on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic-related economic constraints, according to the city.
