The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation is seeking artists in all media to apply to participate in the second annual Sugar Land Arts Festival presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union at the Smart Financial Centre Plaza. on April 1-2, 2023.
The festival is an outdoor art gallery event with live music and entertainment featuring artists from all backgrounds and artwork in all media. During this year's inaugural edition, more than 3,000 people visited the festival, according to the foundation.
The artist application process is free, and accepted artists will receive a special discount on booth space if their registration is completed by January 31, 2023.
For more detailed information visit the festival website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.