The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will hold Opening Night for Sugar Land Holiday Lights, presented by Houston Methodist, on Friday from 6-10 p.m. at Constellation Field, located at the corner of Hwy-6 and US-90 Alternate
Sugar Land Holiday Lights, which will run through January 1, features more than 3 million lights, light shows, 10 themed light areas, visits with Santa Claus, a carnival, holiday shopping and an assortment of theme nights. New this year is a 40-foot Christmas tree located in the Constellation Field outfield with lights that are synchronized to hourly light shows.
Tickets and a full Sugar Land Holiday Lights promotional schedule can be found today by visiting sugarlandholidaylights.com.
The following are key dates for this year’s Sugar Land Holiday Lights:
Nov. 18 – Opening Night and Tree Lighting Ceremony
Nov. 20 – Orion Santa-Themed Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by H-E-B)
Nov. 27 – Lights and Leashes (presented by Hollywood Feed) – Patrons are permitted to bring their dogs and there will be on-site dog adoptions
Dec. 4 – ‘Holiday Sweater’ T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Regions Bank)
Dec. 11 – Lights and Leashes
Dec. 13 – Date Night – Patrons can purchase a ticket add-on that includes a Christmas-themed murder mystery show, entry to Sugar Land Holiday Lights and a meal
Dec. 29 – Lights and Leashes
Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show (presented by Planet Fitness)
Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Ball – New this year, patrons can purchase a ticket add-on that includes admission to Sugar Land Holiday Lights, a drink ticket, buffet dinner, cash bar, DJ and photo booth from 8 p.m.-12:15 a.m. in the Regions Bank Club
The following promotional nights will take place on a weekly basis throughout Sugar Land Holiday Lights:
Santa’s Nice List – Mondays (Nov. 21, Dec. 5, 12) – Children 12-and-under will receive a discounted ticket to Sugar Land Holiday Lights.
Silver Bells/Military Discount – Tuesdays (Nov. 22, 29, Dec. 6) – Seniors and members of the military will receive a discounted ticket to Sugar Land Holiday Lights by presenting a proper ID.
Center Field Cinema (presented by Houston Methodist) – Wednesdays (Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 28) – Patrons can enjoy a holiday-themed movie on Constellation Field’s Texas-sized videoboard and watch from the outfield.
