Sugar Land middle-school student combines interests in science, journalism

Shaivi Moparthi is a young girl with a lot on her plate.
The 13-year-old Sugar Land resident has strong interests in both STEM education and journalism. A middle-schooler at the private Kinkaid School in Piney Point has long been interested in writing, and is the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, the Talon Times.
Some people might think that's accomplishment enough. But Moparthi has gone a bit farther. Last year, she applied for and was accepted as at TIME for Kids reporter, writing for the newsmagazine's content for young readers. The year-long assignment has already given her quite a bit of stories. Her first was an interview with Vanessa E. Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.
In the interview (available at timeforkids.com/your-hot-job), Moparthi asks Wyche, the first Black woman director of the facility, about her career path, about NASA's plans to again send astronauts to the Moon (including the first woman the first person of color to achieve that milestone), and the need for young people to pursue STEM fields, something that's near to her heart as a self-described "aspiring scientist."
"It was my dream interview,"she says.
But she's not done there. In one of her upcoming assignments, she will be interviewing the renowned primatologist Jane Goodall.
As part of her TIME for Kids position, she also contributes to a weekly podcast.
Moparthi, whose parents are originally from India but came to the U.S. during their college years, said that it was especially rewarding to hear Wyche's insights about being both a woman and minority who has been successful in the scientific realm. Her father works in finance and her mother is a computer scientist.
Even with her already significant achievements in journalism, Moparthi has her sights set on a scientific career.
Last October, to mark Breast Cancer awareness month, she spearheaded a fundraiser to support MD Anderson boot walk to end cancer. She was motivated by the death of one of her favorite teachers from cancer during the COVID pandemic.
"With my entrepreneurship and leadership skills, I was able to reach out to a wider audience and reach my fundraising goal of $2,500 and help advance MD Anderson's efforts in the prevention, early detection and treatment and research of cancer, " she says. "I am so proud of this initiative and feel very happy for helping raise funds for a great cause and make a difference in my community."
Moparthi also completed a science research project, "PinkRibbon - A Novel Method for Breast Cancer Detection Using Machine Learning and Convolutional Neural Networks," in which she built an app designed to predict within seconds whether a breast issue sample is cancerous. The project garnered recognition and several awards at the regional, state and National levels, including theSociety of Science's Top 300 BroadcomMASTERS.
But that's not all. Moparthi also writes poetry and does acrylic painting. She will allow that one thing she's not very good at (yet) is baking.
While Moparthi says she now is most interested in pursuing a career in doing research science, she hopes that she can one day combine her interests by becoming a science journalist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.