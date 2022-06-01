Sugar Land resident Kari Loya and his father, Merv, spoke often about taking a cross country bicycle trip – but something always seemed to derail the plans.
Then in 2015, everything changed. Merv Loya was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, meaning the time he had to form new memories with his son were dwindling. So the pair set out to ride the TransAmerica Bike Trail, a 4,200-mile path between Yorktown, Virginia and Astoria, Oregon.
“We realized that if we didn’t do it then, it wasn’t going to happen,” Kari Loya said. “So we seized the day, and we took off.”
Over the course of the next several months, the pair biked across the country at an average speed of 12 miles per hour, taking in all sorts of sites. And in a few weeks, Kari Loya is set to release a book entitled “Conversations Across America: A Father and Son, Alzheimer's and 300 Conversations Along the TransAmerica Bike Trail that Capture the Soul of America.”
“It wasn't all fun and games,” he said. “The ride was really about getting to spend 73 days straight with my dad. It was a chance to see, up close on a daily basis, how he was dealing with Alzheimer’s and for us to talk about that.”
The book chronicles the journey through the eyes of Kari and Merv as they dealt with the realities of Alzheimer’s, Loya said, as well as conversations with people they encountered in 10 different states along the way. It ranged from coal miners in Kentucky to farmers in Kansas to people running across the country to immigrants who shared their own stories.
The book, Loya said, has two distinct stories. One is how Kari and his dad wrestled with the realities of his early-stage Alzheimer's. The other was telling the stories of those they met along the way.
“A big thing was just getting to go across our country … and being able to see all the beauty and scale of our country, and talking with people along the way,” he said.
Biking was a shared passion for father and son, Loya said, after he grew up in Eugene, Oregon when it was known as the “Track Capital of the World,” with multitudes of running and biking trails in the 1970s and 1980s. The pair had done a three-day, 300-mile ride around Yellowstone National Park as well as a five-day, 300-mile ride around the San Juan Skyway in Colorado before taking on the TransAmerica trail.
Ultimately, the TransAmerica trek would become a gift of pride, laughter and joy for his father's final years. Loya said his dad died in January 2020at age 79.
“It was about a shared dream together, going through all the challenges involved when you take on a big undertaking like that, and ultimately triumphing,” Loya said.
This will be the second book that Loya – an Emmy-award winning bilingual voice talent – has released, following a 2010 book chronicling his top 40 moments on his 40th birthday. But his passion for writing and journaling, he said, has been innate since college.
“(Writing is) an opportunity to sort of work through ideas,” he said. “It’s oftentimes that you write, then through the process, we often discover meaning.”
And it is through the melding of those passions that Loya is remembering those memories with his father in his latest book, which is scheduled to come out shortly before Father’s Day on June 19. He urged others to take every moment they have with their loved ones who might not have much time left and cherish it. Whether it be a long bike ride, a simple hunting trip, or something else, he had one piece of advice – seize the day.
“Focus on what they can do,” he said, “not on what they can’t do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.