The city of Sugar Land has spent $25,450 on a consulting firm to handle the search for the next police chief, following the retirement of former Chief Eric Robins, according to city officials.
More than 25 people have applied for the opening as of last week, said Doug Adolph, spokesperson for the city. Staffers with Chicago-based Baker Tilly LLP will begin reviewing applications for the next police chief starting July 25, Adolph said.
Finalists for the position could be selected by late summer, with a hiring sometime in the fall, according to a city news release.
Assistant City Manager Doug Brinkley is serving in the role on an interim basis, until a full-time replacement is found, according to the city.
City leaders are searching for someone to fill the position who has served as a leader before and is prepared to continue maintaining the city’s status as one of the lowest crime rates in the nation, according to the release.
Robins retired from the Sugar Land Police Department on June 1 after about four years as chief.
While Robins’ time as police chief was relatively short, the longtime law enforcement member has been with the police department since 1992. A native Houstonian, the 52-year-old Robins joined Sugar Land Police Department as a patrol officer and moved through the ranks from detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief.
During his time in Sugar Land, Robins watched as the city evolved from a quiet bedroom community into the county center of some 118,000 people that it is today, he said. And with that, the nature of policing in Sugar Land has also evolved, he said.
The city spent about $25,450 to hire Baker Tilly to handle the search, Adolph said.
A posting for the opening lists a salary range of $150,000 up to $175,000.
The department has about 174 sworn officers, two assistant chiefs and additional staff, according to the posting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.