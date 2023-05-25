Sugar Land to hold police department promotion ceremony on Friday

On Friday, May 26, beginning at 10 a.m., the city of Sugar Land will host a Police Department Promotion Ceremony honoring Capt. David White, Lieut. Rick Lopez, and Sgt. Ricardo De La Cruz. The ceremony will take place in the cafeteria of the Fluor Corporation building 1 Fluor Daniel Drive. The event is open to the public.

